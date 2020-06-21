Kids sing campfire songs for nursing home residents

While parts of Wisconsin are reopening, nursing homes are still closed to visitors. One group of kids helped bring some joy to a Platteville nursing home this weekend as part of a day-long music event.

When Platteville's Edenbrook nursing home wanted people to sing for its residents, former teacher Kent Scheuerell knew what to do.

"What I was most famous for as a teacher here for 38 years in Platteville is leading campfires," Scheuerell explained, adding, "I can't sing worth a darn, but I love singing crazy songs."

On Sunday, Scheuerell gathered his grandchildren and a few kids from church. The group walked around Edenbrook, singing short campfire songs through the windows for everyone inside.

Some residents even joined in, dancing right along with the kids.

"One lady got up and I said, 'What is she doing?' She was doing 'Squirrel' with us," Scheuerell laughed.

Campfire songs were just one musical activity happening across Platteville. People were making music at church, at other assisted living facilities and even at home.

"There are people making music on their driveways today with buckets and drums," said Make Music Platteville organizer Nancy Fairchild.

Make Music Platteville is an annual event. It encourages everyone to spend the day creating and sharing music.

Scheuerell said he heard about singing at the nursing home through Make Music Platteville.

Organizers like Fairchild said it has been difficult this year to do everything virtually or at a distance.

"The hardest thing is watching them want to do more," Fairchild explained.

However, even in this new normal, everyone was glad to bring a smile to someone's face.

"Some of [the residents] would get so excited. Of course, that's what makes it fun," Scheuerell said.

Scheurell said he hopes to make singing at the nursing home an annual event.