Convicted killer gets life sentence after DA says he had 'no redeeming value'

A Fond du Lac man convicted of murder believed the killing was “his most significant accomplishment, and bragged about it as if it were a badge of honor,” according to a Dodge Co. District Attorney before the 21-year-old was given a life sentence.

Prosecutors say Nigel Schultz, 21, killed Bradlee Gerke with 16 shots to the back of his head and body in October of 2018. Schultz then buried the body in a shallow grave in town Lebanon, Wis.

Schultz later told deputies that he killed Gerke because Gerke was going to turn him in to authorities. Schultz also reportedly confessed his murder to acquaintances back in prison.

He will never be eligible for parole, Dodge Co. District Court Judge Martin J. DeVries ruled after DA Kurt F. Klomberg told the court he was “convinced that [Schultz] will kill again if given the opportunity.”

The murder happened shortly after Schultz had been released from prison, and had already amassed 10 felony convictions and multiple misdemeanors - all committed before to his 18th birthday, according to the Dodge County Circuit Court.

According to District Attorney Kurt F. Klomberg at the sentencing, Schultz “viewed the killing as his most significant accomplishment, and bragged about it as if it was a badge of honor.” Klomberg added that if Schultz was released from prison again “he would kill again if given the opportunity.”

Klomberg said during the sentencing:

“Never have I encountered an offender who had such an extensive criminal record at such a young age… In the end I can find no redeeming value in this individual, and I believe he should never be allowed to be released from prison.”