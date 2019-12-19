Kind votes "yes" on articles of impeachment against Trump

Rep. Ron Kind, from Wisconsin’s 3rd Congressional District, voted with fellow Democrats on Wednesday, regarding two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.

“Until now, I have reserved judgment, waiting for all the facts to come out. I’ve reviewed the evidence and followed the hearings,” Kind said, in a statement after Wednesday’s votes. “It’s clear the President’s actions were a flagrant abuse of constitutional power; it was unlawful, and it jeopardized our national security. The President had every opportunity to present contrary evidence but didn’t.

“Instead, he chose to obstruct the inquiry, preventing top officials from testifying and withholding relevant information.”

Kind remained tight-lipped about how he would vote on the articles of impeachment, tied to abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. The Democrat, who has served in the House since 1997, currently sits in a congressional district that sits more purple than blue or red. In the 2016 race for president, Trump won Kind's district by 4 points. Overall, Trump won Wisconsin by less than a point, marking the first time a Republican won the Badger State since 1984.

“My vote today was not about the President himself - more importantly, it was about defending the rule of law, our Constitution, and what signal we send future presidents of what is acceptable behavior,” Kind’s statement continued. “Asking another country to meddle in our election and withholding vital security assistance from an ally is what our founders feared and why they placed impeachment in our Constitution.

“If any president—Democrat or Republican—had committed these offenses, I would have reached the same conclusion.

Kind has filed to run for reelection next year, aiming for his 13th term in the House. In recent elections, he has won the general election with a sizable margin – defeating Republican Steve Toft by more than 60,000 votes in 2018 and running unopposed in 2016.

However, Kind has been a specific target of verbal jabs from those on the other side of the aisle – even including comments from Vice President Mike Pence at a Wisconsin stop in October.

“I took an oath of office, not to any political party or person, but to preserve, protect, and defend the Constitution of the United States – and it’s an oath I take seriously,” Kind said in Wednesday’s statement. “It’s why I’ve supported impeachment inquiries into both Presidents Clinton and Trump—the only member of Congress to do so. Because Congress is the only institution in our democracy that can hold a president accountable.

“The decision of whether or not the President should be removed from office now rests with the Senate. In the meantime, I will continue to work across party lines, tackling issues of importance like lowering health care and prescription drug costs, ending trade wars, and combating the student loan debt crisis.”

The charges against Trump will next go to the Republican-controlled Senate for a trial in January.