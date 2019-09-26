Kindfolk coffee shop closing in Cambridge, asks customers to call landlord

Kindfolk Coffee Co. has announced that the Cambridge, Wis. coffee shop will be closing its doors. It’s last day open will be Dec. 29, the company said on Facebook.

Kindfolk asked customers to contact the owner of their building if they had enjoyed the experience at the coffee shop, located on 214 W. Main St. in Cambridge.

“Let us be clear, we would love nothing more than to stay in this community and continue serving you, but the Galleria 214 ownership is refusing to renew our lease,” the company said.

“We appreciate your support. Thank you for the opportunity to serve you and for helping us create a thriving, successful business!” the company added.



