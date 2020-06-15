Kittens left in bucket outside Fond du Lac Humane Society

The Fond du Lac Humane Society is looking for information on who dumped a bucket of kittens outside the shelter.

According to a post on the Humane Society Facebook page, the bucket was likely left at the shelter between the hours of 8 p.m. on June 14 and 7 a.m. on June 15.

"The kittens in the bucket are sick, covered in fleas and were found panting due to overheating," reads the Facebook post.

There was no message with the kittens and no calls were made to the humane society to announce the kittens would be left there.

If you have information, call 920-922-8873 and ask for shelter manager Riley Benz.

"The kittens are being monitored closely by staff and the Animal Health Manager," reads the Facebook post.

The Humane Society is located at 652 Triangle Rd.