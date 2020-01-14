Klarbrunn's Wisconsin-only flavor raises nearly $25K for Badgers Give Back

A special flavor of Klarbrunn’s Sparkling Water meant a big gift for the University of Wisconsin Athletics Department’s Badger Give Back program.

“Klarbrunn is excited to not only partner with Badgers Give Back, but recognizes the program’s ability to deliver immediate impact in the communities that have enjoyed Klarbrunn Sparkling for decades.” said its Director of Marketing and Brand Development Tyler Hartmann.

Since releasing its Bucky’s Cherry Berry flavor, which was only available in the Badger State, in 2018, Klarbrunn has raised nearly $25,000 for the fund, which helps encourage positive health and nutrition habits in people of all ages.

“We know this directly benefits our local communities,” Hartmann continued. “Local is important to us, and supporting the communities that have supported Klarbrunn is one of our top priorities.”

Klarbrunn celebrated the success of the cherry-flavored sparkling water, which the company notes has been a finalist for The Coolest Things Made in Wisconsin for the past two years, last week during the game against Illinois. During the game, company officials announced the donation and afterwards gave a free can to all of the fans as they were leaving.

