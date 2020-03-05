Knife-wielding burglar arrested outside community center, Madison police say

A knife-wielding burglar was arrested after an East Side community center was burglarized twice in a single week, says Madison police.

Madison police arrived at the East Madison Community Center on Straubel Court around 11:30 p.m. for a burglary in progress Wednesday.

Officers said they began to clear the building and Marcus C. Fudge came out of the door with a backpack full of electronics.

He was ordered to the ground and police said the items were believed to have been taken from the center.

They said Fudge also had a 12-inch knife.

He was arrested for burglary while armed with a dangerous weapon, carrying a concealed weapon, theft, and a probation violation.

Another burglary at the center occurred on Sunday. Police said in that instance, burglars made off with electronics and surveillance video showed two people inside the facility.

MPD spokesman Joel DeSpain said detectives are looking into the possibility the two burglaries are connected.