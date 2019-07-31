Knife-wielding man threatens teens, follows them to police station

Madison police said a knife-wielding man threatened two teens, and then followed them to a police station before being arrested on Tuesday night.

Police said 35-year-old Eli Asnien, who is from New Orleans, approached two teen males while they were sitting inside a car at Hoyt Park's overlook around 9:35 p.m.

Asnien asked the teens for a "hit" off an e-cigarette, according to authorities. When the teens denied him, police said Asnien pulled out a knife, banged on the car's windows, and threatened to slash the tires.

The teens drove away from the suspect while calling 911, but the suspect followed them in his car. Dispatchers told the teens to drive to the Midtown police station.

The victims and the suspect pulled into the police lot, and the suspect refused orders to exit his car. Police said they placed spikes under Asnien's tires, and ended up having to break a window to get him out of the car.

Asnien was arrested for disorderly conduct while armed and resisting/obstructing an officer.