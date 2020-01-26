Kobe Bryant inspires young Wisconsin athletes

From Los Angeles to Wisconsin, Kobe Bryant inspired young athletes.

The Sun Prairie Youth Basketball Tournament was in full swing when players found out Kobe died in a helicopter crash.

Brooklynn Butler, Fondy basketball player, said she idolized Kobe from a young age, and now she's expressing her feelings about the tragedy on the court.

For Butler, ball is life.

“Playing with the team, being teammates, being loud,” she said.

Those experiences are what kept Butler on the court since third grade.

"Cheering hard for each other, playing hard together," she said.

She said she's always striving to get better on the Fond du Lac basketball team, and she’s motivated daily to stay sharp. She gives the credit to NBA legend Kobe.

I've always grew up watching him and he kind of inspired me to grow up and be better," she said.

So when she heard the news, she said it caught her by surprise.

"We were in a break in between our first and second game and my coach went up to me and told the news," she said

She decided to settle her feelings on the court by keeping her head and her heart in the game.

"Just going to work harder and play for him," she said.

"I think she played harder, as soon as she heard the news she just went out there and gave it her all,” Becky Butler, Brooklynn's mom said.

Becky said basketball is always on their TV at home. Kobe was a pro that Brooklynn admired because he empowered young women, most recently, backing them to play in the NBA.

"I would like to play in college maybe and work into a career performing with athletes," Brooklynn said.

Kobe was working to pave the way for young athletes like Brooklyn, and today the game lost a real champion.

"I played my heart out for him," Brooklynn said.