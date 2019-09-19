Kodi Lee crowned winner of "America's Got Talent" Season 14

He first captivated people across America when he first came on stage and performed Donny Hathaway’s “A Song for You," on NBC's "America's Got Talent." Now, Kodi Lee is the winner of the show.

Lee moved on from his audition with a Golden Buzzer from judge Gabrielle Union. The buzzer advances a contestant to the next round regardless of how the other judges voted.

Lee was born with optic nerve hypoplasia that left him legally blind at an early age. He is also autistic and suffers from Addison's Disease, which is a life-threatening disorder that can be fatal if not monitored.

Throughout his life, the one thing that stayed constant is his connection to music and his amazing ability to retain, understand and express himself through song. Lee taught himself to play the piano and performs with pure emotion and astonishing skill. His goal in life is to share his music with the world and to make people happy.

He performs locally near his Lake Elsinore, Calif., home.

On Wednesday, Lee won AGT's one million dollar grand prize and will headline "America's Got Talent Live" at the Paris Theater at Paris Las Vegas Nov. 7-10.

Auditions for the next season of “America’s Got Talent” are currently underway. Interested acts can visit

www.AGTAuditions.com to register for an upcoming audition city or to submit a video online.

