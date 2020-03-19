Kohl's closing all stores temporarily Thursday night

A major department store has decided to close all of its brick-and-mortar stores across the country to help contain the coronavirus pandemic gripping the nation.

At 7 p.m. Thursday, Kohl’s plans to shut down the stores, the Menomonee Falls-based company said in a statement. They will remain closed until at least April 1.

“To demonstrate our support of the efforts underway to contain the spread of the coronavirus, we are closing all Kohl’s stores through at least April 1,” Kohl’s Chief Executive Officer Michelle Gass said.

Kohl’s shoppers will still be able to find items on the store’s website, kohls.com, or on its app and have the items shipped directly to their home.

During the closure, employees will receive two calendar weeks pay, Gass noted.

Two other retailers, T.J. Maxx and HomeGoods, have also announced they will close their stores for the next two weeks.

