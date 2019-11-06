Kohl's doubles its military discount to 30% for Veterans Day

Kohl's will double its military discount in honor of Veterans Day.

Veterans and military personnel can any store nationwide for a 30% off store items from Thursday, Nov. 7 to Monday, Nov. 11.

According to the company, the 30% off in-store discount is double what Kohl’s offers year-round for Military Mondays.

Customers must show a valid military ID, military dependent/family ID or veteran ID at the point of purchase to redeem the offer.

In Rockford, Kohl's is located 6125 E State St. In Machesney Park, Kohl's is located at 10153 N. Second St.