Kohl’s reopening stores in 10 more states, but not in Wisconsin

Kohl's says it plans to reopen stores in ten states across the U.S., but Wisconsin is not one of them.

The Menomonee Falls-based clothing store said Thursday that it will begin to reopen stores in Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Georgia, Idaho, Mississippi, Montana, and Texas, as well as a majority of its stores in Florida and Tennessee.

Wisconsin was not named in Thursday's release, however.

“As we all adjust to a new normal, we will continue to provide the easy and efficient store experience that Kohl's customers love, while implementing many new rigorous procedures that prioritize the safety of our associates and customers," Michelle Gass, Kohl’s chief executive officer, said in a written statement.

“We are pleased to begin welcoming our customers back to Kohl’s," Gass says.

On May 4, Kohl’s reopened stores in Arkansas, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Utah.

But it won't be business as usual in Kohl's reopened stores. The company says it has made "significant enhancements to the store environment and operations to prioritize health and safety."

These include limited store hours, social distancing measures and numerous cleaning and sanitization measures. The company says it is also carrying out wellness and temperature checks, safety training and the use of masks and gloves for our associates.

Stores in those ten states will begin to reopen on May 11.