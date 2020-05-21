Kohl’s to reopen most Wisconsin stores this Friday - but not Madison locations

Kohl’s will be reopening 34 of its 41 stores in Wisconsin starting Friday, May 22.

However, the retailer says seven of its stores (Madison East, Madison West, Madison South, Appleton North, Darboy, Racine and Janesville) will remain closed until May 26, in order to comply with stay-at-home orders in those respective counties.

Its other stores in Wisconsin will reopen, two months after the Menominee Falls-based company decided to shut all its stores in the U.S. down due to COVID-19 concerns.

Hours for stores will be reduced to 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. until further notice.

Kohl's is implementing some changes. Those changes are: