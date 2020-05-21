Kohl’s to reopen most Wisconsin stores this Friday - but not Madison locations

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. (WMTV) -- Kohl’s will be reopening 34 of its 41 stores in Wisconsin starting Friday, May 22.
However, the retailer says seven of its stores (Madison East, Madison West, Madison South, Appleton North, Darboy, Racine and Janesville) will remain closed until May 26, in order to comply with stay-at-home orders in those respective counties.
Its other stores in Wisconsin will reopen, two months after the Menominee Falls-based company decided to shut all its stores in the U.S. down due to COVID-19 concerns.
Hours for stores will be reduced to 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. until further notice.
Kohl's is implementing some changes. Those changes are:
- Signage and floor decals have been placed throughout the store to encourage six feet of social distancing, with a particular focus on high traffic areas including at customer service and checkout.
- For stores that have two or more entrances, one entrance has been closed and each store will operate with a single point of entry to the store.
- An associate greeter will be stationed at the front of the store with the sole role of welcoming customers, sanitizing carts between each use and limiting occupancy, as appropriate.
- In-aisle fixturing has been removed to increase space for customers to pass through the aisles while adhering to social distancing guidelines.
- Kohl’s has installed protective barriers at all registers and will offer touchless payment through Kohl’s Pay on the Kohl’s App to make the checkout experience as contactless as possible.
- Checkout lanes will be cleaned by an associate after each customer transaction, including the sanitation of the pin pad and counter.
- Hand sanitizer will be readily available at each register and throughout the store for customer use.
- Fitting rooms will be closed until further notice and the use of beauty testers has been suspended to reduce and minimize touch points.
- Kohl’s has made adjustments to the returns process to minimize contact between the customer and associate. In addition, to support social distancing, Kohl’s will accept Amazon Returns in a separate location within the store.
- Kohl’s will continue to facilitate regular cleaning of our stores, including all restrooms, entrances and all customer touchpoints, during all operating hours by a third party cleaning service.