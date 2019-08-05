Krispy Kreme releases new Reese’s peanut butter-filled doughnuts

Krispy Kreme announced Monday that it has teamed up with Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups to create a new chocolate, peanut butter experience: introducing, the new Reese’s Lovers Original Filled Doughnuts.

If you want to try it out, the donuts are available at Krispy Kreme stores for a limited time starting Monday, August 5.

There are two different donuts to choose from. The “Reese’s Original Filled Chocolate Lovers Doughnut” is filled with Reese’s Peanut Butter Kreme, dipped in chocolate fudge icing and decorated with a Reese’s peanut butter icing drizzle.

The “Reese’s Original Filled Peanut Butter Lovers Doughnut” meanwhile is filled with Chocolate Peanut Butter Kreme, dipped in Reese’s peanut butter icing and decorated with a chocolate icing drizzle.

