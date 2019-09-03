Kroger asks shoppers to leave guns at home in 'open-carry' states

Kroger is asking shoppers not to openly carry guns in any of its stores in “open-carry” states, unless they are authorized law enforcement officers, CNBC reported Tuesday.

The decision follows Walmart's announcement Tuesday, which banned open-carry firearms in its stores.

The announced changes come amid a wave of deadly shootings in the U.S., including two at Walmart stores this summer.

Both companies are also calling on the government to strengthen background checks.

After a shooting in Parkland, Florida, in 2018, Kroger said its Fred Meyer stores would stop selling firearms to buyers under 21, according to CNBC.

