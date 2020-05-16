Kroger gives 'Thank You Pay' bonus to employees during pandemic

Kroger says it will be giving out a "special Thank You Pay" to its employees working on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a release Friday, Kroger will give $400 to all of its qualified full-time associates, and $200 to all qualified part-time associates. The money will be sent out in two installments on May 30 and June 18, according to Kroger.

"Our associates have been instrumental in feeding America while also helping to flatten the curve during the initial phases of the pandemic. To recognize and thank our associates for their incredible work during this historic time, we offered special pay in March, April and May," said Rodney McMullen, Kroger's chairman and CEO, in a release.