Kurt Cobain’s last home is for sale. Asking price: $7.5 million

For $7.5 million, you can own a piece of rock 'n' roll history. Kurt Cobain’s former Seattle home is for sale.

The iconic Nirvana frontman and Courtney Love bought the house in January 1994.

The couple lived there until Cobain took his own life in the greenhouse on the property on April 5 of that year.

Love had the greenhouse torn down but stayed in the home until 1997. It sold for almost $3 million at that time.

The Queen Anne-style house is more than 100 years-old. It’s 8,000 square feet and sits on three-quarters of an acre of land.

According to property records, the house has four bedrooms and four bathrooms with a detached garage and retaining wall.

