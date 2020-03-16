Kwik Trip offering free delivery via EatStreet

Kwik Trip convenience stores are offering free delivery starting Monday, saying it wants to make staying at home during the coronavirus outbreak easier for its customers.

The chain says it will waive the delivery fee on any order over $8 purchased via EatStreet.

“These are largely unprecedented times, and we want to make it as easy as possible for everyone to get the items they need without having to take on additional costs,” Kwik Trip’s digital marketing and loyalty manager David Jackson said.

All food and essential items, such as eggs, bread, and toilet paper, will be available from the more than 70 locations across the state - so long as they have it in stock.

Beer, liquor, and tobacco products, however, cannot be delivered.

“Kwik Trip offers so many essential items we all use in our daily lives, so we wanted to find a way to make it easier for our customers to get what they need without leaving home,” EatStreet CEO and co-founder Matt Howard said.

EatStreet has also made its own changes to decrease the amount of social contact necessary for its customers, who can now choose to have their orders left at the door and will not have to come in contact with their deliver drier.

Kwik Trip offers delivery through EatStreet in the Madison area, Eau Claire, Wausau, Oshkosh, Appleton, Green Bay, Sheboygan, Fond du Lac, Janesville and La Crosse, the company says. A full list of locations that offer store delivery is available here.

