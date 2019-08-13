LGBTQ history to be taught in Illinois public schools starting next year

A bill signed by Illinois Governor JB Pritzker on Friday, August 9 ensures that contributions of LGBTQ people will be taught in Illinois public schools.

HB 246 goes into effect on July 1, 2020.

The bill states that textbooks purchased with grant funds must be non-discriminatory.

Books will “include a study of the roles and contributions of lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender people in the history of this country and this State”

“It is my hope that educating students about the important roles LGBTQ individuals have played in our country will help them develop a deeper understanding of history and a more compassionate view of their peers. Schools also will provide positive reinforcement for LGBTQ students by highlighting the important contributions of other LGBTQ individuals," stated co-sponsor of the bill Sen. Heather Steans (D-Chicago), when the bill was proposed.

