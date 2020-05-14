LIST: See where 'Safer at Home' rules stand where you live

Counties across our area are issuing their own guidance - and in some cases, their own stay-at-home orders - following the state Supreme Court's decision to effectively end the statewide 'Safer at Home' order.

NBC15 News has combined a list containing what those counties' public health departments are recommending, or ordering, residents to do in the absence of a statewide order, and will be updating the list as we learn more. So far, the following counties have not issued a statement, guidance or an order in southcentral Wisconsin: Dodge County, Iowa County, Columbia County and Richland County.

NBC15 News is also seeking to clarify with the Wisconsin DHS whether a stay-at-home order from a county does in fact overrule the state Supreme Court's decision.

DANE COUNTY

Soon after the decision was handed down, Public Health Madison & Dane County issued a statement

declaring health officials would use its own authority to issue an order that implements portions of the now-defunct Safer at Home order.

The agency said the new order goes into effect immediately.

Its new order will utilize all regulations enacted by the “Safer at Home” extension, except churches will be treated as essential businesses. That means they will be allowed to operate at 25 percent capacity.

The agency notes the county has done well insofar as meeting the goals established by the state’s Badger Bounce Back program, which was designed to ease the state back into business.

ROCK COUNTY

Rock County Public Health has also declared its own, local health emergency.

The action restores on a county level all restrictions laid out by the Department of Health Services’ extension of the ‘Safer at Home’ order and make violations punishable by law. The order described the guidelines as “reasonable and necessary for the prevention and suppression of the COVID-19 disease in Rock County.”

The agency’s order is set to expire at 8 a.m. on May 26, the same day the now-invalidated ‘Safer at Home’ extension would have ended. However, it also provides for certain restrictions being lifted earlier, in line with the Evers Administration’s Badger Bounce Back plan, should the spread of COVID-19 show signs of decline.

SAUK COUNTY

Sauk County Public Health is asking residents to comply with what it says are key components of the extended 'Safer at Home' order, after the state Supreme Court effectively ended the statewide order Wednesday.

Sauk County health officials are asking residents to voluntarily comply with a few key components:

- Maintain at least 6 feet between yourself and others;

- Do not congregate in groups larger than 10 people without physical distancing between groups;

- Wash your hands frequently;

- Disinfect frequently touched surfaces

Sauk County Public Health says it will develop more detailed guidance sometime early next week. Check for those updates on its website here.

JEFFERSON COUNTY

The Jefferson County Health Department said in a written release Thursday that it will not be issuing a public health order like Dane County. However, it asks residents to continue to follow CDC guidelines for social distancing and sanitization.

The department also recommends businesses that plan on reopening to check with their legal counsel "to see how to open safely during a pandemic," as well as consider the guidelines issued by the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation.

Meanwhile, ThrivED, Jefferson and Dodge County Economic Development Consortium, will be holding two peer to peer virtual meetings to assist businesses on how to open safelu. Head to their website to learn more.

"In light of the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruling, many businesses that have been closed will choose to open their doors soon, and many others will choose to expand their operations. Businesses need to do so responsibly," according to the Jefferson County Health Department.

LAFAYETTE COUNTY

The Lafayette County Health Department posted to social media wriring that it strongly encourages all residents to " voluntarily comply with the key components of the Safer at Home Order."

Those aspects are:

- Maintain at least 6 feet between yourself and others;

- Do not congregate in groups larger than 10 people without physical distancing between groups;

- Wash your hands frequently;

- Disinfect frequently touched surfaces;

- Cover coughs and sneezes.

According to the health department, "Lafayette County Health Department and Lafayette County Emergency Operations Center is following the situation very closely and will soon be releasing more detailed public health guidance on the many things that businesses and organizations should be doing to prepare for a safe reopening."

GRANT COUNTY

The Grant County Health Department's officer/director Jeff Kindrai says that at this time, they are reviewing the option of issuing a stay-at-home order.

"The issuance of an order remains an option and may be implemented if voluntary compliance is not sufficient," Kindrai says.

Kindrai adds the county has received numerous emails, phone calls and social media posts in support of issuing a local order.

In the meantime, the county urges residents to follow social distancing and proper sanitation. Businesses are asked to consult the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation's guidelines as well as "follow Safer at Home principals."

According to a statement from Kindrai:



"While some of the actions of some residents and businesses were reckless following the ruling last night, many are choosing to do the right thing. Businesses are calling the Health Department looking for safer ways to operate and to protect their employees and customers. Several businesses have referenced the best practices they have found from various sources which they plan to implement. “I have great hopes that the majority of our residents and our businesses will continue to follow the Safer At Home Order guidelines and implement guidance put out by the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation to help keep them safe."