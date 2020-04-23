LIST: What will be open when 'Safer-at-Home' extension starts Friday

While much of Wisconsin will stay closed when the extended 'Safer at Home' order begins Friday, some types of businesses and activities will be allowed to reopen.

According to the extended order issued by Wisconsin DHS and Gov. Tony Evers last week, the following will continue to be open or will reopen starting Friday, April 24:

READ the full extended 'Safer-at-Home' order here, set to expire May 26.

Restaurants

Restaurants may remain open for food take-out or delivery service only.

Child care settings

Child care settings shall prioritize care for people who are employees, contractors, and other support staff working in essential businesses and services.

Places of public amusement and activity

Most of these activities are closed. However, golf courses will be open, with some exceptions:The use of golf carts is prohibited, social distancing must be observed, all tee times and payments must be made in advance online or by phone, and driving ranges and miniature golf must remain closed.

Weddings, funerals, and religious entities

Religious facilities, entities, groups, and gatherings, and weddings and funerals, except that any gathering shall include fewer than 10 people in a room or confined space at a time. Individuals must adhere to social distancing requirements as much as possible, according to the order

Laundry services

Laundromats, dry cleaners, industrial laundry services, and laundry service providers.

Transportation

Airlines, taxis, transportation network providers (such as Uber and Lyft), vehicle rental services, paratransit, and other private, public, and commercial transportation and logistics providers necessary for essential activities.

Hotels and motels

Hotels and motels, as long as they close swimming pools, hot tubs, and exercise facilities as well as enforce social distancing

Arts and craft stores

Arts and craft stores may offer curb-side pick-up.