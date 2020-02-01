LIVE: Procession honors N.C. soldier killed overseas

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A procession honoring Spc. Antonio Moore is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 1.

Moore, who was assigned to the 363rd Engineer Battalion, 411th Engineer Brigade, died in a rollover accident while conducting route clearing operations in eastern Syria.

“We would like to extend our family’s heartfelt gratitude for the community’s overwhelming support as we grieve the loss of our beloved son, brother, grandson and friend. Tony was larger than life, full of love and proud to serve this country. We take comfort in knowing that he was doing what he loved along with the stories and pictures that have been shared from all of those that knew and loved him. The family is deeply appreciative of the continuous outpouring of love from the citizens of this community and ask all of those wishing to make a monetary donation to allow us time to establish a dedicated account in honor Antonio. Details of the established account will be provided at later time,” a statement from his family says.

