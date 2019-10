The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society is helping families just like the Sanborns of Cambria battle cancer at its annual event Thursday night.

We shared the Sanborns' emotional journey last night on NBC15 News at 10.

On Thursday night LLS is hosting one of its biggest events to raise money for cutting edge treatments, called “Light the Night.”

NBC15’s Mike Jacques is serving as tonight’s emcee for the event.