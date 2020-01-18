LLS kicks the Student of the Year campaign

The Students of The Year Gala kicks off the seven week challenge where high school candidates work to raise critical funds, which LLS deploys to advance breakthrough treatments and to support the more than 1.3 million blood cancer patients in the U.S.

The candidates/teams who raise the most money at the end of the competition earn the title Student of the Year.

Students of the Year is a philanthropic leadership development program for exemplary high school studentsTop local fundraisers become eligible to win the national title. The students raise money in honor of a local patient hero who is currently battling or is in remission from a blood cancer.

The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society® (LLS) is the world's largest voluntary health agency dedicated to blood cancer. The LLS mission: Cure leukemia, lymphoma, Hodgkin's disease and myeloma, and improve the quality of life of patients and their families. LLS funds lifesaving blood cancer research around the world, provides free information and support services, and is the voice for all blood cancer patients seeking access to quality, affordable, coordinated care.

To learn more about the program or to donate, click here.