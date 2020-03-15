LOOKING AHEAD: Wet end to the upcoming workweek

The weather pattern for the upcoming workweek looks a little more active. There will be multiple opportunities for rain and maybe even a little snow.

There will be multiple chances for rain and maybe a little snow next week! Here's a breakdown of Madison's rain and snow chances over the next 7 days. pic.twitter.com/1dfOw3RA63 — James Parish (@James_NBC15) March 15, 2020

The start of the work week will be seasonably warm. Highs will be in the low to mid 40s. Most of Monday should be dry. Clouds will increase throughout the day.

A clipper system will drag a cold front our direction late Monday through Monday night. This cold front could trigger isolated to scattered rain showers Monday evening through Monday night. The rain showers probably will probably hold off until after the evening commute home. The rain will not be widespread or heavy.

Tuesday is St. Patrick's Day and the only sunny, dry day next week. Highs on Tuesday will be in the low to mid 40s.

There will be a slight chance of rain and snow Wednesday morning then a slight chance of rain Wednesday afternoon. Highs on Wednesday will be near 40 degrees.

A much stronger storm system will impact the area Thursday through Friday. It's still a little too early to pinpoint this part of the forecast because the models are not in good agreement on how this system is going to play out towards the end of next week.

WET END TO THE UPCOMING WORKWEEK



Early Thoughts...

-Widespread rain likely develops Thursday

-Snow could mix in with the rain Friday



The exact track of the storm system will determine the precipitation type and how much falls. pic.twitter.com/dsnLAr7Nxg — James Parish (@James_NBC15) March 15, 2020

Early thoughts are widespread rain will likely develop on Thursday and continue through the first half of Friday. There is a chance snow could mix in with the rain on Friday.

Keep in mind, the exact track this system takes will have a big impact on what type of precipitation falls and how much.

Spring starts on Thursday at 10:50 p.m. The first couple full days of spring won't be very spring-like. Highs on Friday and Saturday will only be in the mid to upper 30s.