La Crosse man slices hand fighting off mugger in Madison

A La Crosse man fended off a mugger in Madison over the weekend, but injured his hand pretty badly during the struggle, the Madison Police Department says.

The 20-year-old victim, whose name was not released, grabbed the knife his assailant was waving around with one hand and then used his free hand to punch the suspect in the head, according to the MPD’s incident report.

The man told investigators that shot sent the suspect reeling and gave him the chance he needed to take off.

He claimed the robbery attempt happened around 2:30 a.m. Saturday when the suspect, who was wearing a hoodie, emerged from the shadows, making slashing motions with the knife. He wasn’t able to say where he was at the time.

