La Follette finishes road schedule 10-0 after win over Middleton

In La Follette's final road game of the season at Middleton, the Lancers lived up to their #1 billing with an 80-56 win.

Middleton got out on top first when Cole Deptula fond Logan Schultz for a corner three and an 8-6 lead, but Isaiah Stewart took over hitting back-to-back threes giving the Lancers a 16-8 lead.

With the win on Saturday, La Follette improved to 16-0 on the year, with 10 wins coming on the road. The Lancers have five games left in the regular season, all coming on their home floor.