La Follette High School rolls out the red carpet for the class of 2023

Teachers at La Follette High School in Madison welcomed the new freshmen class to school on Tuesday with music, a round of applause, and a fancy red carpet.

“We want them to be here and want them to know that we care about them,” said first-year principal Devon LaRosa.

Madison Metropolitan School District interim superintendent Dr. Jane Belmore was also on hand to welcome the class of 2023. She says in addition to excelling in the classroom, students will be encouraged to build lasting relationships with each other.

“We are also really working on getting kids into a sense of more belongingness in school and more relationships with each other and with their teachers,” Dr. Belmore said. “And having families really come into school and be a part of the schools, so those are some things that we are really going to be working on,”

“I love getting to know the kids and inspiring them and letting them know we care about them and helping them be what they want to be and get them to their graduate vision,” added LaRosa.

“I’m nervous, really nervous!” said freshman Mattaya Ledfrod. “I just am. Its freshman year and I’m really nervous,”

Freshman students started class on Tuesday and the upper classmen will join them at school on Wednesday.

“It’s crazy man. It kind of brings me back to when I was doing it for myself,” said David Triggs. Triggs was dropping off his sister-in-law for her first day of freshman year. “It’s a good thing. She is moving in the right direction. This is a good place for her to be at,”

After a tumultuous school year last year that saw Dr. Jennifer Cheatham resign as superintendent, Dr. Belmore says they are focusing on the future.

“Well I will just say that we have been working really hard as a staff and as a community to make sure that we are going to be welcoming to all kids and it’s really important that families know that and that when their kids come to us that we are really going to be taking care of them,” said Dr. Belmore.

