La Follette takes first in Big Eight with win over Sun Prairie

Tuesday nigh held a Big Eight game with more than just bragging rights on the line as both #3 La Follette and #2 Sun Prairie entered the night a perfect 7-0 while battling for first place in their conference.

As both teams came in averaging 74 points per game, Sun Prairie jumped out to a three point lead thanks to threes from Colin Schaefer and Delaware Hale.

Then La Follette answered as Ben Probst found David Gray in transition for a 13-8 advantage.

After Hale hit another three for a 14-13 Cardinals lead, Juok Riak and Ben Probst combined for baskets midway through the first half for a 21-18 lead.

The Lancers had the final say as they won 83-76 to improve to 8-0 overall, with six wins coming in the Big Eight.

