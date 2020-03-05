Louisiana driver with license plate expired in 1997 told police they 'totally forgot'

A Louisiana police department got quite the laugh after pulling over a driver with a license plate that was over 20 years expired.

The Slidell Police Department posted to Facebook, saying that "We Can’t Make This Stuff Up!"

On Feb. 27, one of their officers stopped a vehicle with a license plate registered for September of 1997.

When confronted about the issue, the driver said, ”Sorry, officer. I’ve been busy lately and totally forgot to renew my vehicle registration. I will take care of it as soon as I get home!” according to the department.

The police department wrote that "For those of you who like to “switch tags”, at least give us a good challenge and don’t use a license plate that is over 20-years-old and expired back in 1997!"