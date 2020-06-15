LaCrosse Co. warns of possible COVID-19 exposure at 7 bars

The La Crosse County Health Department is warning anyone who visited one of seven bars over a three-day stretch that they may have been exposed to COVID-19 and offering instructions for what they should do next.

The agency posted the warning onto its Facebook page Monday afternoon. It does not give any details about how the possible exposure may have occurred, only the dates in which it may have happened.

If anyone visited any of the seven bars listed below between June 5 and June 7 they are asked to complete this form. A member of the health department will then reach out with information on what they should do next.

The agency notes, currently, the warning only affects these listed locations.

