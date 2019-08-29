Labor Day Weekend forecast

AUGUST 29, 2019

5:00 a.m.

THE NBC15 WEATHER AUTHORITY FORECAST FROM METEOROLOGIST CHARLIE SHORTINO:

WEATHER IMACT TODAY IS MEDIUM (2) DUE TO THE THREAT OF SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS THIS AFTERNOON.

A cold front will approach from the west today. Showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop ahead of that front. The atmosphere will be unstable enough that a few of the thunderstorms could reach severe levels.

TODAY: INCREASING CLOUDS WITH SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS LIEKLY THIS AFTERNOON.

HIGH: 81

WIND: SW 5-15

TONIGHT: MOSTLY CLEAR.

LOW: 53

WIND: NW 5-10

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY.

HIGH: 74

SATURDAY: CLOUDY WITH SHOWERS LIEKLY.

HIGH: 67

SUNDAY: PARTLY SUNNY.

HIGH: 73

