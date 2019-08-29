Labor Day Weekend forecast

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) AUGUST 29, 2019
5:00 a.m.
THE NBC15 WEATHER AUTHORITY FORECAST FROM METEOROLOGIST CHARLIE SHORTINO:
WEATHER IMACT TODAY IS MEDIUM (2) DUE TO THE THREAT OF SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS THIS AFTERNOON.
A cold front will approach from the west today. Showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop ahead of that front. The atmosphere will be unstable enough that a few of the thunderstorms could reach severe levels.
TODAY: INCREASING CLOUDS WITH SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS LIEKLY THIS AFTERNOON.
HIGH: 81
WIND: SW 5-15
TONIGHT: MOSTLY CLEAR.
LOW: 53
WIND: NW 5-10
FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY.
HIGH: 74
SATURDAY: CLOUDY WITH SHOWERS LIEKLY.
HIGH: 67
SUNDAY: PARTLY SUNNY.
HIGH: 73