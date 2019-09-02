Labor Day lunch for first responders

While many people relax or enjoy a barbecue on Labor Day, first responders, including firefighters and police, are still hard at work.

"It's something that you know at the beginning of the year when you look at your schedule that you're working, so it is what it is," said Caleb Uecker, a firefighter with the Janesville Fire Department.

On holiday weekends, first responders often have to do more to keep us safe.

"Certainly, we see a lot more with parties, a lot more traffic accidents and that sort of thing," Uecker said.

On Labor Day, the Olive Garden in Janesville decided to give their local firefighters a boost however they could.

"As a thank you, because they do a lot of hard work for us, they're always out there taking care of the community, so it's just good to get out and thank everybody for doing it," said Amber Spors, assistant manager at Olive Garden's Janesville location.

Monday afternoon, Olive Garden staff dropped off food to all five fire stations in Janesville.

"Everybody gets lasagna, the good stuff, and salad. And of course bread, you gotta have the bread," Spors said.

The restaurant has delivered meals to first responders for 18 years, and these Janesville firefighters said they are glad their community has their backs.

"That's pretty awesome, I can't complain about that. I don't think anyone here complains about people bringing food in," Uecker said. "I don't think anyone can argue with the breadsticks, let's be honest."

Olive Garden locations in Madison also take part in this tradition. The restaurant location on Madison's east side delivered meals to the Sun Prairie Police Department at 4:30 p.m. The Olive Garden on the west side will take meals to the Middleton Police Department on Thursday.