Lacking US coordination, states team up on when to reopen

Some governors are teaming up as President Donald Trump gives states contradicting messages on lifting stay-at-home orders once the coronavirus threat subsides.

With no coordinated approach between the states and federal government, clusters of states that cover about half the population are working together to determine when and how to lift restrictions.

Governors say the agreements on the West Coast, around the Great Lakes and in the densely populated Northeast are needed because the virus doesn't respect state lines.

But they say they retain autonomy. Large states such as Texas and Florida aren't part of an alliance, and some governors have faced blowback for the teamwork.