Lafayette Co. dad sentenced after starving, neglecting his young daughters

A Belmont father who was convicted of neglecting his daughters to the point that his one-year-old weighed less at the time she was found than she did when she was born learned his fate Tuesday.

A Lafayette Co. judge sentenced Dalton Hopper to 15 years in prison followed by five more years each of extended supervision and probation.

The judge also barred him from making contact with the girls and said he cannot make contact with any child under 18 without approval.

The 25-year-old was arrested along with his wife, Jamie Weigel, after doctors found their daughters severely malnourished. Doctors said the couple’s 4-month-old and 1-year-old daughters were both underweight.

When doctors checked on the infant, they found her ribs were visible, with little to no fat or muscle tissue on her body.

Doctors determined no medical issue would have caused the significant weight drop, describing it as “definite starvation” and “definite neglect.” They went on to say the 4-month-old “could have died from malnutrition in as little as a week’s time.”