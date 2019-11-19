Lafayette Co. father pleads guilty to neglecting, abusing underfed children

A Belmont man pleaded guilty Tuesday to charges that he neglected and abused his children.

Dalton Hopper, 26, pleaded guilty to charges of Child Abuse - Intentionally Cause Great Bodily Harm and Chronic Neglect of a Child (Consequence is Bodily Harm). As part of Tuesday's plea deal, charges of Chronic Neglect of a Child (Consequence is Great Bodily Harm) and Child Abuse-Intentionally Cause Harm were dropped.

Lafayette County authorities say Hopper and the children's mother, Jamie L. Weigel, 27,neglected and abused their daughters after doctors found them severely malnourished. Doctors say their 4-month-old and 1-year-old daughters were both underweight. When doctors checked on the infant, they found her ribs were visible, with little to no fat or muscle tissue on her body.

On October 10, Weigel pleaded guilty to charges of Child Abuse - Intentionally Cause Great Bodily Harm and Chronic Neglect of a Child. Her sentencing is scheduled for December 10. Hopper will be sentenced on January 17, 2020.