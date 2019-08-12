Laile Vang is laid to rest in Chippewa County

Friends and family of 24-year-old Laile Vang will lay her to rest, more than two weeks after she was found murdered in Lake Hallie.

Laile Vang

On Sunday, funeral services were held at the Florian Gardens for Laile Vang. She will be laid to rest Monday morning at Forest Hill Cemetery in Chippewa Falls.

On July 28, Lake Hallie police and Chippewa County deputies responded to a home on 45th Avenue for a report of gunshots. There, they found 24-year-old Laile Vang and the gunman, 33-year-old Ritchie German Junior, dead inside the home. Vang's parents were also shot and hurt inside of the home.

During the investigation, officers found three more victims at a home in the Town of Lafayette. They were identified as German's mother Bridget, his brother Douglas, and his nephew Calvin. The investigation into the deaths of all four victims continues.

Last week, Chippewa County Sheriff Jim Kowalcyzk asked for the public's help in finding a vehicle of interest in this case, believed to have belonged to Ritchie German Junior. It's a blue, 1999 Pontiac SE Sunfire with license plate 627-MUK. German did not drive this vehicle to the crime scene in Lake Hallie; instead he drove his brother's vehicle.

