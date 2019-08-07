Lake Delton Police: Man dead after drowning

A man is dead after drowning in Lake Delton on Wednesday afternoon.

A man with limited swimming ability, was wading in shallow water near a steep underwater drop at Newport Park in Lake Delton at 1:06 p.m., according to the Lake Delton Police Department.

The man was seen struggling in the water and went under before bystanders could reach him. The Lake Delton Fire Department was able to quickly deploy a boat and within minutes pull the 40-year-old victim from the water.

Wisconsin Dells-Lake Delton EMS worked diligently to deliver advanced life support in an effort to revive the man. That effort was ultimately unsuccessful and the victim was pronounced dead at the scene by the Sauk County Corner.

The victim, a rural Wisconsin Dells man, was enjoying the day at Newport Park with his family. The name of the victim is being withheld pending notification of family.

Chief Daniel Hardman, Director of Public Safety for the Village of Lake Delton, said that caution should always be taken when swimming in the Wisconsin River due to significant currents and the unstable river bottom.

The Lake Delton Police Department was assisted at the scene by Delton Fire Department, Dells-Delton EMS, Lake Delton Department of Public Works, Kilbourn Fire Department and the Sauk County Sheriff’s Department.

There is no further information at this time