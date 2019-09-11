Lake Delton first responders honor 9/11 victims and lifesavers

Veterans, law enforcement officers and volunteers came together Wednesday morning in Lake Delton to pay tribute to 9/11 victims and to honor local veterans.

Habitat for Humanity of the Wisconsin River Area held the memorial service on a veterans build site that will become an accessible home.

Organizers say the service was meant to give hope to the community.

"Everyone in the nation suffered a lot of loss, and lot of tragedy, and a lot of fear. So when we bring together our first responders, and who give hope to our communities, our military, our police force, our fire department, our emergency management systems, all of those folks come together and give us hope,” said Morgan Pfaff, executive director of Habitat for Humanity of Wisconsin River Area.

After the ceremony veterans and other volunteers worked alongside secretary Mary Kolar of the Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs at the build site.

