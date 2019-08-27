Lake Delton man charged with drug dealing after raid uncovered cocaine and marijuana

A Lake Delton man is behind bars after a drug raid uncovered cocaine and marijuana at his motel room last Wednesday.

Lake Delton Police Department and the Sauk County Drug Task Force conducted a search at a room at America’s Best Value Inn on Munroe Avenue around 3:30 p.m.

There law enforcement found enough cocaine and marijuana to charge the man on drug trafficking charges.

Jack M. Washington, 43, faces three counts of Delivery of Cocaine, Maintaining a Drug Trafficking Place, Possession with Intent to Deliver Cocaine Greater than 40 Grams and Possession of Marijuana.

The months-long investigation is ongoing, Lake Delton police say.

