The Lake Geneva Ice Castles are set to return this year - but a date to see their stunning beauty has not been scheduled yet.

Crews have already begun spraying water and letting it freeze, the first step in making the 1.8 million pound ice sculpture. When done, it will be made up of 600,000 icicles.

This year, the Lake Geneva Ice Castles will be on display at the Geneva National Resort and Club.

Head to the event's websitefor ticket prices.