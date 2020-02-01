Lake Gevena Ice Castles open for the season, and they are bigger than ever before

Tickets are now on sale for the Lake Geneva Ice Castles – this year at a new location, but bringing the same wintry magic as before.

Geneva National Resort and Club driving range has been transformed into a winter wonderland, and bigger than ever – with dozens of towers, caves, slides and even thrones.

But act fast, our affiliate FOX6 says tickets have already sold out for this weekend.

CLICK HERE to check out ticket prices.

The ice castles are located at 1221 Geneva National Ave. in Lake Geneva, Wis.

WARM WEATHER THREAT

But be aware: Forecasters do anticipate temperatures could reach 50 on Sunday.

Organizers at the Ice Castles in Lake Geneva are watching the weather closely, the AP reports. The popular event features massive ice castles that people can walk through.

