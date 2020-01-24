Lake Home and Cabin Show returns to the Alliant Energy Center

The Lake Home and Cabin Show is back in Madison for it's 16th year.

The three-day event offers an engaging lifestyle experience with over 125 exhibitors showcases different furnishings and décor for your lake home or cabin.

Exhibits include real estate, builders, architects and other products and services specific to the second home lifestyle.

Dave Greer, a Lake Home and Cabin Show promoter, says Madison is a great location to host a show like this because most of the population have spent time in cabin country.

“Madison is great, it’s kind of like a gateway to the north and a lot of people come through this area,” Greer said.

The show also includes free interactive features, demonstrations, and educational seminars.

It runs from January 24 – January 26 at the Exhibition Hall of the Alliant Energy Center.

Special features this year include Tom Crowl, The Cabin Comedian. He’s a high energy comedian and ventriloquist and will be doing performances throughout the weekend.

Chef Patrick Moore of Getaway Gourmet will also be hosting cooking demonstrations on all three days featuring Decadent Desserts.

For a full list of events and to buy tickets, here.

