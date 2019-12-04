Lake Mendota & Monona seeing fewer days per year of ice coverage

Have the itch to do any winter sports on any of our area lakes? The wait is almost over according to the Madison Lakes Ice Summary report.

The Wisconsin State Climatology Office has records of ice on Lake Mendota, Monona, and Wingra dating back to the late 1800's.

Lake Mendota, on average, will freeze over by December 20th. The earliest the lake has ever become frozen was November 23rd, 1880. The latest the lake froze over was on January 30th, 1932.

Lake Monona averages December 15th for the first coating of ice with the earliest date of November 22nd, 1880. The latest being Jan 30th, 1932.

Lake Wingra, being smaller and shallower, will freeze over by November 29th on average. The earliest was November 2nd, 1913 and the latest December 30th, 2015.

Also to mention, the normal days per winter which the lakes are considered frozen are becoming shorter too.

Lets take a look at Lake Mendota for instance. The lake currently averages 100 days of ice on it per year. Back in the 1880's, the lake averaged 131 more days of ice per year. In fact, 7 of the top 10 fewest years of ice coverage days have occurred in the last 25 years.

