Lake Mendota had already frozen by now last year

In 2018, Lake Mendota froze on December 15 and people were able to enjoy winter activities before Christmas. This year is a different story as the lack of precipitation and above average temperatures have slowed the freezing process.

Adam Sodersten from Clean Lakes Alliance said if temperatures were to stay dry and cold that would help Lake Mendota freeze near it's average date of December 20, but with above average temperatures that could lead to a freeze date after Christmas even into the New Year.

Lake Mendota is the largest of the four major lakes in Madison. It is 5.62 miles long and 4.11 miles wide. According to Wisconsin State Climatology Office, Lake Mendota has ALWAYS frozen even for a short duration.

"With the lake freezing and then refreezing people should always check the DNR's website for recommendations on if the ice is safe to do winter activities like ice fishing," Sodersten said.

The Clean Lakes Alliance does have a contest for when Lake Mendota will freeze. For more information click here.