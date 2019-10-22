Lake Mills PD meth 'testing' post highlights serious issue in the community

A tongue-in-cheek post on the Lake Mills Police Department's Facebook page is drawing attention to a serious issue.

On Tuesday, the department offered "free testing" for meth.



Free Testing! Does your meth contain unhealthy gluten, sugar or MSG? Is it vegan? Not sure? Bring it down to the Lake Mills Police Department and we will test it for free! We also make house calls.

While the post had more than a thousand shares, Lake Mills Police Chief Mick Selck said it has become a problem in Jefferson County.

"This is becoming a problem in the state as well as this county," said Selck. "We've had two meth arrests in the last month, and that's unusual for this area."

In Jefferson County, the State Crime Lab investigated two meth cases in 2018.

Numbers from the State Crime Lab show in 2018, there were 1,452 meth cases investigated. In 2017, that number peaked at 1,695.

The number of heroin cases investigated by the State Crime Lab in 2018 was 1,055 and 1,347 heroin cases in 2017.