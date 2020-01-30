Lake Mills officials: No ongoing danger to students or staff following bomb threat

Lake Mills schools were given the “all clear” and officials say there is no longer a threat to students or staff after a bomb threat on Wednesday.

There was a larger than normal police presence at the schools when classes resumed on Thursday.

The Lake Mills Area School District said in a release to families that around 11:19 a.m. on Wednesday, they received a series of vague phone calls regarding a bomb threat using phrases “your school” and “in 20 minutes.”

Buildings were evacuated and all students and staff were moved to off-site locations. Officials did not disclose the name of the school involved in the threat.

After the buildings were searched, school district officials gave the “all clear” and the district reopened its facilities.

The FBI, ATF, Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s Office, Lake Mills Police Department, Lake Mills Fire Department, Lake Mills Department of Public Works, and other agencies responded to help with the investigation.