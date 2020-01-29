Lake Mills school evacuated after threat

The Lake Mills Area School District evacuated all its students and moved them to off-site locations Wednesday morning after receiving what school officials described as a 'vague threat.'

According to a post on its Facebook page, the district received the threat by phone around 11:20 a.m. Officials reached out to and are working with the police department and other agencies to investigate the call.

The district is assuring families that all of the students and staff are safe.

They are asking people to restrain from contacting their students so they can keep their communication lines open.