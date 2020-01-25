Lake home and Cabin Show returns to the Alliant Energy Center this weekend

The Lake and Cabin Show returns to the Alliant Energy Center on January 24-26 for the 16th year.

The show offers an engaging three day lifestyle experience with more than 125 exhibitors showcasing everything you need and want for your lake home, cottage or cabin. Exhibits include furnishings, furniture and décor, real estate, builders, remodelers, architects, finance, recreational products, boats and marine products, landscaping and lakeshore products and services, unique accessories, gifts and a host of other items specific to the second home lifestyle. The show also includes free interactive features, demonstrations and educational seminars.

One of the demonstrations will be by Chef Patrick Moore about "Getaway Gourmet" and this year he's focusing on three unique dessert recipes, from Mixed Berry Shortcake to Pina Colada Pineapple Napoleon and Chocolate Raspberry Tart.

Cooking demonstrations will be on Friday at 3 p.m., 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.; Saturday at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.; and Sunday at noon and 2 p.m.